Einhell Buys 66% of Outillages King Canada
- (PLX AI) – Einhell Germany: Acquisition of shares in the Canadian company Outillages King Canada, Inc.
- Einhell Germany to acquire two-thirds of the shares in the Canadian private company Outillages King Canada
- King Canada is an established distributor of power tools, industrial equipment and accessories to the Canadian market with sales in excess of CAD 60 million
- The principal shareholder of King Canada, Howard Richman, will retain a one-third ownership interest and will continue as President
