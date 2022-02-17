Kuehne+Nagel Enters Long-Term Agreement with Atlas Air for 2 Boeing 747-8 Freighters
(PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel enters into long-term agreement with Atlas Air for two Boeing 747-8 freighters.In response to capacity market developments, Kuehne Nagel will charter the entire and exclusive capacity of the two new B747-8F aircraft to …
- (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel enters into long-term agreement with Atlas Air for two Boeing 747-8 freighters.
- In response to capacity market developments, Kuehne+Nagel will charter the entire and exclusive capacity of the two new B747-8F aircraft to operate the flights globally from the third and fourth quarters of 2022.
- The aircraft will support Kuehne+Nagel customers on volatile trade lanes, such as the transpacific routes
