Leoni FY Revenue Above Expectations; Issues 2022 Guidance

(PLX AI) – Leoni FY revenue EUR 5,100 million vs. estimate EUR 5,000 million.FY adjusted EBIT EUR 170 millionFY free cash flow EUR -10 million2022 outlook: Sales are expected to be slightly above EUR 5 billion, EBIT before exceptional items is …

  • (PLX AI) – Leoni FY revenue EUR 5,100 million vs. estimate EUR 5,000 million.
  • FY adjusted EBIT EUR 170 million
  • FY free cash flow EUR -10 million
  • 2022 outlook: Sales are expected to be slightly above EUR 5 billion, EBIT before exceptional items is expected to be in the mid double-digit million euros and free cash flow, including cash from the disposal of the Business Group Industrial Solutions, is expected to be positive in the low three-digit million euros
  • Consensus is sales of EUR 5.04 billion

Autor: PLX AI
17.02.2022, 21:48   

