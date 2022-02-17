Leoni FY Revenue Above Expectations; Issues 2022 Guidance
(PLX AI) – Leoni FY revenue EUR 5,100 million vs. estimate EUR 5,000 million.FY adjusted EBIT EUR 170 millionFY free cash flow EUR -10 million2022 outlook: Sales are expected to be slightly above EUR 5 billion, EBIT before exceptional items is …
- (PLX AI) – Leoni FY revenue EUR 5,100 million vs. estimate EUR 5,000 million.
- FY adjusted EBIT EUR 170 million
- FY free cash flow EUR -10 million
- 2022 outlook: Sales are expected to be slightly above EUR 5 billion, EBIT before exceptional items is expected to be in the mid double-digit million euros and free cash flow, including cash from the disposal of the Business Group Industrial Solutions, is expected to be positive in the low three-digit million euros
- Consensus is sales of EUR 5.04 billion
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0