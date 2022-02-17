Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
(PLX AI) – Roku FY revenue USD 2,765 million vs. estimate USD 2,790 millionRoku Active Accounts reached 60.1 million, a net increase of 8.9 million active accounts from Q4 2020Q1 revenue outlook $720 million; consensus $1,030 million
