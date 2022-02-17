Dropbox Q4 Earnings Top Estimates as Average Revenue per User Rises
- (PLX AI) – Dropbox Q4 revenue USD 565.5 million vs. estimate USD 558 million.
- Q4 gross margin 79.5%
- Q4 EBIT margin 12.4%
- Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 29.7%
- Q4 net income USD 124.6 million
- Q4 adjusted net income USD 159.9 million vs. estimate USD 143 million
- Average revenue per paying user was $134.78, as compared to $130.17 for the same period last year
