(PLX AI) – Orion says collaboration partner Bayer upgrades estimate on Nubeqa’s peak sales potentialOrion: Nubeqa’s annual global peak sales could exceed EUR 3 billion according to BayerPreviously Bayer anticipated that Nubeqa’s annual global peak …

Orion Says Bayer Triples Nubeqa Peak Sales Potential to Over EUR 3 Billion

