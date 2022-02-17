Bayer Raises Peak Sales for Nubeqa to Over EUR 3 Billion After Positive Phase 3 ARASENS Trial
- (PLX AI) – Bayer raises peak sales for Nubeqa to exceed EUR 3 billion amid positive Phase III ARASENS trial data.
- Raise in peak sales expectations follows presentation of positive Phase III trial ARASENS with darolutamide (Nubeqa) in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer at 2022 ASCO GU Cancers Symposium and publication in The New England Journal of Medicine
- Broad development program underway with three additional ongoing or planned large clinical studies for darolutamide across a broad spectrum of prostate cancer
