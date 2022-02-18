Alliant Energy Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance by 2 Cents
(PLX AI) – Alliant Energy Adjusted earnings per share were $2.58 in 2021, below consensus of $2.63.The estimated impacts of temperatures on retail electric and gas sales were $0.05 per share and $0.01 per share gains in 2021 and 2020, …
- The estimated impacts of temperatures on retail electric and gas sales were $0.05 per share and $0.01 per share gains in 2021 and 2020, respectively
- Guidance raised to EPS $2.67-2.81 from $2.65-2.79
- The midpoint of the 2022 EPS guidance was increased by $0.02 per share primarily due to increased 2022 capital expenditures related to solar generation
