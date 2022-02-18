(PLX AI) – SalMar Q4 operational EBIT NOK 890 million vs. estimate NOK 1,143 million.Q4 revenue NOK 4,673 million vs. estimate NOK 4,635 millionFish Farming Northern Norway continued the solid trend with strong biological and operational …

SalMar Q4 Operational EBIT Below Consensus on Weak Prices, Higher Costs

