SalMar Q4 Operational EBIT Below Consensus on Weak Prices, Higher Costs
- (PLX AI) – SalMar Q4 operational EBIT NOK 890 million vs. estimate NOK 1,143 million.
- Q4 revenue NOK 4,673 million vs. estimate NOK 4,635 million
- Fish Farming Northern Norway continued the solid trend with strong biological and operational performance
- Fish Farming Central Norway had a record high harvest volume, but higher costs related to biological challenges weakens the results
- Sales and Industry with large volumes through its harvesting and processing facilities, but weak price achievement affects results negatively
- SalMar expects increased volume in all regions in 2022. The forecast for Norway is 175,000 tonnes, Iceland is 16,000 tonnes, and Scotland is 46,000 tonnes
- Dividend of NOK 20 per share for the 2021 financial year
