(PLX AI) – BESI Q4 revenue EUR 171.7 million vs. estimate EUR 177 million.Revenue down 17.6% from Q3 primarily due to deferral of shipments caused by flood at one of Besi’s Malaysian production facilities and lower revenue from mobile applicationsQ4 …

BE Semiconductor Q4 Revenue, Gross Margin Just Below Expectations

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer