BE Semiconductor Q4 Revenue, Gross Margin Just Below Expectations
(PLX AI) – BESI Q4 revenue EUR 171.7 million vs. estimate EUR 177 million.Revenue down 17.6% from Q3 primarily due to deferral of shipments caused by flood at one of Besi’s Malaysian production facilities and lower revenue from mobile applicationsQ4 …
- (PLX AI) – BESI Q4 revenue EUR 171.7 million vs. estimate EUR 177 million.
- Revenue down 17.6% from Q3 primarily due to deferral of shipments caused by flood at one of Besi’s Malaysian production facilities and lower revenue from mobile applications
- Q4 orders EUR 202.6 million
- Q4 net income EUR 67.1 million vs. estimate EUR 66 million
- Q4 gross margin 56.7% vs. estimate 58.9%
- Q1 revenue estimated to rise 15% vs. Q4-21 and 38% vs. Q1-21
- Timing of Q1-22 quarterly shipments influenced by supply chain issues affecting production at Besi and customer manufacturing sites
- Gross margin anticipated to range between 59%-61%
