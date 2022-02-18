checkAd

REC Silicon Q4 Revenue Ahead of Consensus; EBITDA May Be Seen as Soft

(PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q4 revenue USD 43.2 million vs. estimate USD 37 million.EBITDA loss USD 400,000 vs. estimate profit USD 6 millionThe Company reported EBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 9.3 million for the fourth …

  • (PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q4 revenue USD 43.2 million vs. estimate USD 37 million.
  • EBITDA loss USD 400,000 vs. estimate profit USD 6 million
  • The Company reported EBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 9.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to USD 1.8 million in the third quarter
