REC Silicon Q4 Revenue Ahead of Consensus; EBITDA May Be Seen as Soft
REC Silicon Q4 revenue USD 43.2 million vs. estimate USD 37 million.EBITDA loss USD 400,000 vs. estimate profit USD 6 million
- (PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q4 revenue USD 43.2 million vs. estimate USD 37 million.
- EBITDA loss USD 400,000 vs. estimate profit USD 6 million
- The Company reported EBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 9.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to USD 1.8 million in the third quarter
