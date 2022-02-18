Eni Posts 2021 Adj. Net Income EUR 4,740 Million on Better Operating Performance
(PLX AI) – Eni FY adjusted net income EUR 4,740 million, driven by better operating performance, improved results of equity investments and remarkable recovery in the upstream scenario.Financial discipline and cost reduction initiatives …
- (PLX AI) – Eni FY adjusted net income EUR 4,740 million, driven by better operating performance, improved results of equity investments and remarkable recovery in the upstream scenario.
- Financial discipline and cost reduction initiatives implemented to withstand the enduring impact of COVID-19 enabled Eni to capture the full upside of 2021’s strong economic recovery, reporting €9.7 billion of adjusted EBIT, the company said
- E&P adjusted EBIT at €9.3 billion
- Outlook to be disclosed at CMD on March 18
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0