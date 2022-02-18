Stadler Rail Gets Order for 14 Battery-Operated Trains from DB Regio
(PLX AI) – Stadler Rail says DB Regio orders 14 trains of the type FLIRT Akku.Stadler will be delivering at least 113 vehicles with alternative drive technologies over the next five years, it said
- Stadler will be delivering at least 113 vehicles with alternative drive technologies over the next five years, it said
