F-Secure Rises 4% as New Targets, Demerger Lead to Analyst Upgrades
- (PLX AI) – F-Secure shares rose 4% as new financial targets and demerger plans led several analysts to upgrade their views on the stock.
- F-Secure will separate its consumer security and corporate security businesses
- The former is projected to have high-single digit organic growth, and the latter should double revenue organically by 2025, according to the company
- Nordea raised the stock to buy from hold, with price target EUR 5.80
- F-Secure has considerable upside in a blue-sky scenario, Danske said, maintaining buy and raising the price target to EUR 6.00
- The demerger value creation looks clear on paper, SEB said, maintaining buy and raising the price target to EUR 6.50
