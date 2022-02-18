checkAd

F-Secure Rises 4% as New Targets, Demerger Lead to Analyst Upgrades

(PLX AI) – F-Secure shares rose 4% as new financial targets and demerger plans led several analysts to upgrade their views on the stock. F-Secure will separate its consumer security and corporate security businessesThe former is projected to have …

  • (PLX AI) – F-Secure shares rose 4% as new financial targets and demerger plans led several analysts to upgrade their views on the stock.
  • F-Secure will separate its consumer security and corporate security businesses
  • The former is projected to have high-single digit organic growth, and the latter should double revenue organically by 2025, according to the company
  • Nordea raised the stock to buy from hold, with price target EUR 5.80
  • F-Secure has considerable upside in a blue-sky scenario, Danske said, maintaining buy and raising the price target to EUR 6.00
  • The demerger value creation looks clear on paper, SEB said, maintaining buy and raising the price target to EUR 6.50


Autor: PLX AI
