Ferrovial to Buy 96% of Carlyle's Stake in New Terminal One
(PLX AI) – Ferrovial and Carlyle have reached an exclusivity agreement to negotiate the transfer to Ferrovial of the 96% of the stake held by Carlyle in the consortium appointed to design, build and operate the new Terminal 1 at JFK AirportCarlyle …
- Carlyle holds a 51% stake in New Terminal One
- If an agreement is reached on the transaction, Ferrovial would therefore acquire a 96% of said stake
- The closing of the deal would be subject to the usual conditions for this type of transactions, including the approval of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
