DuPont Sells Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 Billion
(PLX AI) – Dupont Announces Agreement to Divest Majority of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 billionDeal with Celanese to divest the Engineering Polymers business line and select product lines within the Performance Resins and …
- (PLX AI) – Dupont Announces Agreement to Divest Majority of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 billion
- Deal with Celanese to divest the Engineering Polymers business line and select product lines within the Performance Resins and Advanced Solutions business lines representing approximately $3.5 billion of net sales and $0.8 billion in operating EBITDA in 2021
- Gross cash proceeds of $11.0 billion, deliver an enterprise value multiple of ~14x 2021 operating EBITDA
- Says process to divest Delrin product line, representing approximately $0.55 billion of net sales and $0.18 billion in operating EBITDA in 2021, continues with substantial interest
