(PLX AI) – OPAP says Allwyn increases its economic interest in OPAP to 48.1% from 41.2% previously.Allwyn bought the additional stake for EUR 327.4 million, at a 10% premium to current market share price, according to OPAP

OPAP Says Allwyn Boosts Stake to 48.1% from 41.2%

