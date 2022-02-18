checkAd

OPAP Says Allwyn Boosts Stake to 48.1% from 41.2%

(PLX AI) – OPAP says Allwyn increases its economic interest in OPAP to 48.1% from 41.2% previously.Allwyn bought the additional stake for EUR 327.4 million, at a 10% premium to current market share price, according to OPAP

