checkAd

American Airlines Reducing Summer Schedule Due to Delays in Boeing Delivering 787-8 Aircraft

(PLX AI) – American Airlines reducing summer schedule.American Airlines says reducing flying due to Boeing’s continued inability to deliver our 787-8 aircraftAmerican Airlines now expect to receive only 10 787-8s this year instead of 13American …

  • (PLX AI) – American Airlines reducing summer schedule.
  • American Airlines says reducing flying due to Boeing’s continued inability to deliver our 787-8 aircraft
  • American Airlines now expect to receive only 10 787-8s this year instead of 13
  • American Airlines still have tremendous confidence in the aircraft and will continue to work with Boeing on their delivery
  • American Airlines says Boeing will compensate us for their inability to deliver the aircraft
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

American Airlines Reducing Summer Schedule Due to Delays in Boeing Delivering 787-8 Aircraft (PLX AI) – American Airlines reducing summer schedule.American Airlines says reducing flying due to Boeing’s continued inability to deliver our 787-8 aircraftAmerican Airlines now expect to receive only 10 787-8s this year instead of 13American …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
DuPont Sells Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 Billion
Bayer Raises Peak Sales for Nubeqa to Over EUR 3 Billion After Positive Phase 3 ARASENS Trial
Stadler Rail Gets Order for 14 Battery-Operated Trains from DB Regio
Eolus Q4 Pretax Loss SEK 9 Million; Proposes SEK 1.50 Dividend
SalMar Q4 Operational EBIT Below Consensus on Weak Prices, Higher Costs
EDF FY EBITDA EUR 18,005 Million vs. Estimate EUR 17,880 Million
Alliant Energy Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance by 2 Cents
Dropbox Q4 Earnings Top Estimates as Average Revenue per User Rises
Hermes FY Operating Income EUR 3,530 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,413 Million
Titel
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Cylinder Order in India
NVIDIA Q4 Earnings Smash Consensus; Q1 Revenue Outlook Below Expectations
QuantumScape Expects $800 Million in Liquidity by End of 2022
Grieg Seafood Q4 Earnings Better Than Expected as Salmon Price Rises
Intel Buys Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 Billion, or $53 per Share in Cash
Hexagon Purus Sells Shares to Raise NOK 600 Million
Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform