American Airlines Reducing Summer Schedule Due to Delays in Boeing Delivering 787-8 Aircraft
(PLX AI) – American Airlines reducing summer schedule.American Airlines says reducing flying due to Boeing’s continued inability to deliver our 787-8 aircraftAmerican Airlines now expect to receive only 10 787-8s this year instead of 13American …
