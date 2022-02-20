Telecom Italia Says Press Reports Unfounded; Targets Have Not Been Discussed, Decision Not Taken

(PLX AI) – Telecom Italia says press article regarding industrial plan is unfounded and harmful to the Group.Telecom Italia says will file a complaint with the Prosecutor's office and with ConsobTelecom Italia says quantitative targets have not been …

