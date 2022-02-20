checkAd

Credit Suisse Says Rejects Allegations About Its Business Practices

(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purported business practices.Credit Suisse says has reviewed a large volume of accounts potentially associated with the matters raisedCredit Suisse says …

  • (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purported business practices.
  • Credit Suisse says has reviewed a large volume of accounts potentially associated with the matters raised
  • Credit Suisse says 90% of the reviewed accounts are today closed or were in the process of closure
  • Credit Suisse takes this latter allegation very seriously and will continue with investigations with an internal task force including specialist external experts
  • Credit Suisse says we have robust data protection and data leakage prevention controls in place
  • Credit Suisse has taken a series of significant additional measures over the last decade including considerable further investments in combating financial crime


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Says Rejects Allegations About Its Business Practices (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purported business practices.Credit Suisse says has reviewed a large volume of accounts potentially associated with the matters raisedCredit Suisse says …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telecom Italia Says Press Reports Unfounded; Targets Have Not Been Discussed, Decision Not Taken
Credit Suisse Says Rejects Allegations About Its Business Practices
Titel
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Cylinder Order in India
QuantumScape Expects $800 Million in Liquidity by End of 2022
NVIDIA Q4 Earnings Smash Consensus; Q1 Revenue Outlook Below Expectations
Grieg Seafood Q4 Earnings Better Than Expected as Salmon Price Rises
Intel Buys Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 Billion, or $53 per Share in Cash
Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
Hexagon Purus Sells Shares to Raise NOK 600 Million
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform