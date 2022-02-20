checkAd

McDonald's Answers Icahn, Says to Source 85-90% of Pork Without Gestational Crates

(PLX AI) – McDonald's Board of Directors Issues Statement in Response to Carl Icahn.McDonald's says on track to achieve industry-leading goal of sourcing U.S. pork from confirmed pregnant sows not housed in gestation crates by 2024Says by the end of …

  • (PLX AI) – McDonald's Board of Directors Issues Statement in Response to Carl Icahn.
  • McDonald's says on track to achieve industry-leading goal of sourcing U.S. pork from confirmed pregnant sows not housed in gestation crates by 2024
  • Says by the end of 2022, the Company expects to source 85% to 90% of its U.S. pork volumes from sows not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy
  • McDonald's confirm that Carl Icahn has nominated Leslie Samuelrich and Maisie Ganzler to stand for election at the 2022 Annual Meeting, says no shareholder action is required at this time

