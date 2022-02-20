(PLX AI) – McDonald's Board of Directors Issues Statement in Response to Carl Icahn.McDonald's says on track to achieve industry-leading goal of sourcing U.S. pork from confirmed pregnant sows not housed in gestation crates by 2024Says by the end of …

McDonald's Answers Icahn, Says to Source 85-90% of Pork Without Gestational Crates

