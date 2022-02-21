Almirall Reports 2021 Sales of EUR 809.8 Million; Sees 2022 Total EBITDA EUR 190-210 Million
- (PLX AI) – Almirall FY sales EUR 809.8 million.
- FY EBITDA EUR 235.6 million
- FY core EBITDA EUR 211.3 million
- Says key products poised for accelerating sales growth in the coming years:
- Ilumetri (psoriasis) strong execution with excellent sales momentum, good contribution from new country launches
- Seysara (acne) TRx improvement based on new commercial coverage
- Klisyri (actinic keratosis) improving market access in the US and very positive initial uptake in Europe
- Outlook 2022 core net sales growth mid-single digit
- Outlook 2022 total EBITDA EUR 190-210 million
