(PLX AI) – SAF-Holland FY sales EUR 1,247 million vs. estimate EUR 1,152 million.FY adjusted EBIT margin 7.5%FY adjusted EBIT EUR 93 million vs. estimate EUR 72 millionPreliminary capex ratio of around 2% below forecast of 2.5% due to high sales …

SAF-Holland 2021 Earnings Better Than Expected; Says Costs Will Weigh on Q1

