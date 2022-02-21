SAF-Holland 2021 Earnings Better Than Expected; Says Costs Will Weigh on Q1
(PLX AI) – SAF-Holland FY sales EUR 1,247 million vs. estimate EUR 1,152 million.FY adjusted EBIT margin 7.5%FY adjusted EBIT EUR 93 million vs. estimate EUR 72 millionPreliminary capex ratio of around 2% below forecast of 2.5% due to high sales …
- (PLX AI) – SAF-Holland FY sales EUR 1,247 million vs. estimate EUR 1,152 million.
- FY adjusted EBIT margin 7.5%
- FY adjusted EBIT EUR 93 million vs. estimate EUR 72 million
- Preliminary capex ratio of around 2% below forecast of 2.5% due to high sales growth
- SAF-Holland says expects positive market environment in 2022
- SAF-Holland says high cost burden, particularly in Q1 2022, will be a challenge
