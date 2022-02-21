(PLX AI) – Worldline received a binding offer by Apollo Funds for TSS activities with total consideration at current fair value of € 2.3 billion.Offer is for € 1.7 billion upfront, and up to € 0.9 billion in preferred sharesClosing expected in H2 …

Worldline in Talks to Sell TSS to Apollo Funds; Total Current Fair Value EUR 2.3 Billion

