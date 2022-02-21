Bayer's Kerendia Approved in EU for Chronic Kidney Disease Associated with Type 2 Diabetes
(PLX AI) – Bayer’s new treatment Kerendia (finerenone) approved in EU for adult patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes, the company said.Kerendia is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer’s new treatment Kerendia (finerenone) approved in EU for adult patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes, the company said.
- Kerendia is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist to demonstrate positive kidney and cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D)
- The approval is based on the results of the Phase III FIDELIO-DKD study investigating the efficacy and safety of Kerendia on kidney and CV outcomes in patients with CKD associated with T2D
- Following the approval of finerenone by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, finerenone was recently included in the newly established section “Chronic Kidney Disease and Risk Management” within the treatment guidelines of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), with a Grade A recommendation for patients with CKD and T2D who are at increased risk for cardiovascular events or CKD progression
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0