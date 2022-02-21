(PLX AI) – Bayer’s new treatment Kerendia (finerenone) approved in EU for adult patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes, the company said.Kerendia is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) …

Bayer's Kerendia Approved in EU for Chronic Kidney Disease Associated with Type 2 Diabetes

