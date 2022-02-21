Wulff Q4 Revenue Just Under Estimates; Sees 2022 Sales Increasing "Clearly"
(PLX AI) – Wulff Q4 revenue EUR 27.6 million vs. estimate EUR 28 million.Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 2.1 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT EUR 1.5 millionSays 2022 net sales will increase clearly and comparable EBIt will increase compared to 2021
- (PLX AI) – Wulff Q4 revenue EUR 27.6 million vs. estimate EUR 28 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 2.1 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 1.5 million
- Says 2022 net sales will increase clearly and comparable EBIt will increase compared to 2021
