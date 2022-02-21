SalMar Acquisition of NTS Is Transformational, Bank of America Says in Double Upgrade
(PLX AI) – SalMar's acquisition of NTS is a transformational deal, analysts at Bank of America said, double upgrading the stock to buy from underperform. Price target raised to NOK 800 from NOK 560The acquisition enhances SalMar's growth outlook, as …
- (PLX AI) – SalMar's acquisition of NTS is a transformational deal, analysts at Bank of America said, double upgrading the stock to buy from underperform.
- Price target raised to NOK 800 from NOK 560
- The acquisition enhances SalMar's growth outlook, as the company can raise NTS margins to its own level, BofA said
- Meanwhile, Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy, saying Q4 earnings were a slight disappointment and the stock has limited upside currently
- However, a very low cost base should ensure inflation is less of an issue for SalMar than for its competitors, which justifies a premium valuation, Nordea said
- SalMar was also cut to hold from buy at DNB, but the analysts said their estimates don't yet include NTS
