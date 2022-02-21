(PLX AI) – SalMar's acquisition of NTS is a transformational deal, analysts at Bank of America said, double upgrading the stock to buy from underperform. Price target raised to NOK 800 from NOK 560The acquisition enhances SalMar's growth outlook, as …

SalMar Acquisition of NTS Is Transformational, Bank of America Says in Double Upgrade

