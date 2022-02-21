Buy Epiroc as Mineral Price Surge Starts Investment Cycle, DNB Says
- (PLX AI) – Epiroc is poised to benefit from a surge in mining investment kicked off by a surge in mineral prices, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target raised to SEK 235 from SEK 215
- The global clean-energy transition is having a great impact on demand for electrification minerals found in hard rock, which is Epiroc’s area of expertise, DNB said
- The recent surge in mineral prices and positive mining capex forecasts indicate we are at the start of an investment cycle: DNB
- Epiroc could see organic growth of 7% through the cycle, DNB said
