RWE Wins 10-Year Service Contract at London Array Offshore Wind Farm
(PLX AI) – RWE to take on operations, service & maintenance responsibilities at London Array Offshore Wind Farm.Following a competitive tender process RWE has been successful in winning the operations, service & maintenance contract at the 175 …
- Following a competitive tender process RWE has been successful in winning the operations, service & maintenance contract at the 175 turbine, 630MW London Array Offshore Wind Farm
- Contract for 10 years
