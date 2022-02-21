checkAd

RWE Wins 10-Year Service Contract at London Array Offshore Wind Farm

(PLX AI) – RWE to take on operations, service & maintenance responsibilities at London Array Offshore Wind Farm.Following a competitive tender process RWE has been successful in winning the operations, service & maintenance contract at the 175 …

  • (PLX AI) – RWE to take on operations, service & maintenance responsibilities at London Array Offshore Wind Farm.
  • Following a competitive tender process RWE has been successful in winning the operations, service & maintenance contract at the 175 turbine, 630MW London Array Offshore Wind Farm
  • Contract for 10 years

