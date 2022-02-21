Leifheit 2021 Revenue EUR 288 Million; Says Rising Costs Continue to Pose Challenge
(PLX AI) – Leifheit FY revenue EUR 288 million, EBIT EUR 20 million.Rising costs caused by ongoing disruption to global supply chains and the continued shortage of raw materials will continue to pose a challenge in the months ahead, CEO saysSays …
- (PLX AI) – Leifheit FY revenue EUR 288 million, EBIT EUR 20 million.
- Rising costs caused by ongoing disruption to global supply chains and the continued shortage of raw materials will continue to pose a challenge in the months ahead, CEO says
- Says will be tackling these issues through strict cost management and expect the necessary sales price increases having a gradual effect
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0