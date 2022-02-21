Stillfront to Raise SEK 2 Billion at SEK 17 per Share
(PLX AI) – Stillfront announces the terms of its rights issue.Stillfront rights issue subscription price has been set at SEK 17.0 per shareProvided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, Stillfront will consequently raise approximately SEK 2.0 …
- (PLX AI) – Stillfront announces the terms of its rights issue.
- Stillfront rights issue subscription price has been set at SEK 17.0 per share
- Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, Stillfront will consequently raise approximately SEK 2.0 billion before transaction costs
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0