Fred. Olsen Windcarrier IPO Put on Hold Until Market Conditions Improve
(PLX AI) – Bonheur says Fred. Olsen Windcarrier IPO put on hold.During the book building the market conditions for IPOs have been severely impacted, not at least by geopolitical tensions, Bonheur saidWill consider resuming an IPO process given i.a. …
- (PLX AI) – Bonheur says Fred. Olsen Windcarrier IPO put on hold.
- During the book building the market conditions for IPOs have been severely impacted, not at least by geopolitical tensions, Bonheur said
- Will consider resuming an IPO process given i.a. improved conditions
- Says FOWIC remains fully financed for its fleet upgrading program enabling its three vessels to efficiently install the next generation wind turbines, has a strong revenue backlog of € 355 million now, and will continue to pursue its long term strategies with a view to reinforce its position in a growing market
