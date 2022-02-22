Bakkafrost Earnings Miss as Biological Issues Continue; Sees Very Bullish Market
(PLX AI) – Bakkafrost Q4 operational EBIT DKK 120 million vs. estimate DKK 257 million.Q4 net income DKK -3 millionCEO says results in this quarter have been negatively affected by the continuation of the biological issues we reported in previous …
- (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost Q4 operational EBIT DKK 120 million vs. estimate DKK 257 million.
- Q4 net income DKK -3 million
- CEO says results in this quarter have been negatively affected by the continuation of the biological issues we reported in previous quarter
- However, says mortality levels have normalized
- Faroe Islands record high harvesting volumes
- CEO says salmon market is very strong
- The demand for salmon from all segments has increased significantly in the last quarter, leading to high prices.
- Compared to same quarter last year, the salmon prices increased around 37% despite higher volumes sold
- CEO says market situation seems very bullish with tight supply and markets normalizing after Covid-19
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0