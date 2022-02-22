checkAd

Bakkafrost Earnings Miss as Biological Issues Continue; Sees Very Bullish Market

(PLX AI) – Bakkafrost Q4 operational EBIT DKK 120 million vs. estimate DKK 257 million.Q4 net income DKK -3 millionCEO says results in this quarter have been negatively affected by the continuation of the biological issues we reported in previous …

  • (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost Q4 operational EBIT DKK 120 million vs. estimate DKK 257 million.
  • Q4 net income DKK -3 million
  • CEO says results in this quarter have been negatively affected by the continuation of the biological issues we reported in previous quarter
  • However, says mortality levels have normalized
  • Faroe Islands record high harvesting volumes
  • CEO says salmon market is very strong
  • The demand for salmon from all segments has increased significantly in the last quarter, leading to high prices.
  • Compared to same quarter last year, the salmon prices increased around 37% despite higher volumes sold
  • CEO says market situation seems very bullish with tight supply and markets normalizing after Covid-19


