Andritz Gets Galvanizing Line Contract in China
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply new pickling and galvanizing line to Jiuquan Iron and steel (Group) Co., Ltd., China.Order scope of supplies and services comprises the engineering, equipment supply, supervision of erection, and commissioning of the …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply new pickling and galvanizing line to Jiuquan Iron and steel (Group) Co., Ltd., China.
- Order scope of supplies and services comprises the engineering, equipment supply, supervision of erection, and commissioning of the complete pickling and galvanizing line, including the electrical and automation equipment
- Start-up planned end of 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0