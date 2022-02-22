Adesso Boosts Stake in Material.One AG to 53.4% from 30%
(PLX AI) – Adesso increased its stake in material.one AG from 30 % to 53.4% as part of capital increase.Says Mercedes-Benz will shift all sampling activities at its construction plants to material.one by 2023
