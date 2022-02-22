Avance Gas Q4 Net Income, Dividend Top Expectations
(PLX AI) – Avance Gas Q4 dividend USD 0.05 vs. estimate USD 0.04.Q4 net income USD 7.49 million vs. estimate USD 7 millionThe last quarter of 2021 was characterized by a firming winter market where spot rates went from USD 30,000 pd in October to …
