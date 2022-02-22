Safran, Airbus, Tikehau Ace Capital Together Buy Aubert & Duval
(PLX AI) – Airbus, Safran and Tikehau Ace Capital sign an agreement with Eramet for the joint acquisition of Aubert & Duval.The three partners intend to acquire 100% of Aubert & Duval through a new joint holding company that would be specifically …
- (PLX AI) – Airbus, Safran and Tikehau Ace Capital sign an agreement with Eramet for the joint acquisition of Aubert & Duval.
- The three partners intend to acquire 100% of Aubert & Duval through a new joint holding company that would be specifically set up for this transaction and in which they would have equal ownership rights
