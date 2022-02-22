Schaeffler Drops 4% After BofA Downgrades to Underperform
(PLX AI) – Schaeffler shares opened down 4% after analysts at Bank of America downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral. Price target cut to EUR 5.60 from EUR 7, implying 12% downside from yesterday's closeSchaeffler is hit by cost inflation …
- Price target cut to EUR 5.60 from EUR 7, implying 12% downside from yesterday's close
- Schaeffler is hit by cost inflation headwinds, and consensus estimates are likely to fall for the next 2 years, analysts at BofA said
- Schaeffler can't rerate in a market where investors believe in peak earnings for the sector and amid a low risk-appetite environment, BofA said
