Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
(PLX AI) – Volkswagen and Porsche Automobil Holding SE are currently in advanced discussions regarding a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.Volkswagen and Porsche Automobil Holding SE negotiated a Framework Agreement which should form the …
- (PLX AI) – Volkswagen and Porsche Automobil Holding SE are currently in advanced discussions regarding a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.
- Volkswagen and Porsche Automobil Holding SE negotiated a Framework Agreement which should form the basis for further steps
- Final decision not yet taken
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0