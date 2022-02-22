Bakkafrost Down 6% as Salmon Mortality Hits Earnings; SEB Says Buy the Dip
- (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost shares fell 6% after the company reported a big earnings miss and said biological issues continued.
- However, the company also said it saw bullish conditions for the salmon market this year and that mortality levels have normalized
- The results are not encouraging, but the mortality data that Bakkafrost has now delivered for Scotland during the first quarter of 2022 is somewhat positive, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- A drop of 4-6% should be a buy the dip opportunity, SEB analysts said
