Hönle Sees FY EBIT EUR 14-17 Million
(PLX AI) – Hönle Q1 EBIT EUR 4.5 million.Q1 revenue EUR 33.4 millionQ1 pretax profit EUR 4.2 millionHönle expects revenues of between EUR 130-140 million for the yearBoth the Equipment & Systems and Glass & Lamps segments recorded significant …
- (PLX AI) – Hönle Q1 EBIT EUR 4.5 million.
- Q1 revenue EUR 33.4 million
- Q1 pretax profit EUR 4.2 million
- Hönle expects revenues of between EUR 130-140 million for the year
- Both the Equipment & Systems and Glass & Lamps segments recorded significant revenue increases
- A changed product mix and the lower proportion of sales from adhesives led to a higher cost of materials ratio in the first quarter
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0