Home Depot Q4 Earnings Top Expectations; Sees 2022 EPS Growth in Low-Single Digits
(PLX AI) – Home Depot Q4 net income USD 3,400 million vs. estimate USD 3,340 million.Q4 revenue USD 35,700 million vs. estimate USD 34,900 million
- (PLX AI) – Home Depot Q4 net income USD 3,400 million vs. estimate USD 3,340 million.
- Q4 revenue USD 35,700 million vs. estimate USD 34,900 million
- Home Depot 2022 Guidance Sales growth and comparable sales growth to be slightly positive
- Home Depot 2022 Operating margin approximately flat with fiscal 2021
- Home Depot 2022 Net interest expense of approximately $1.5 billion
- Home Depot 2022 Diluted earnings-per-share-growth to be low single digits
