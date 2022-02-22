Sinch Jumps 7% After Danske Says Buy on Positive Earnings Momentum
(PLX AI) – Sinch shares were up 7% in Stockholm after analysts at Danske Bank resumed coverage with a buy rating and SEK 130 price target.Sinch is past the trough in organic gross profit growth, Danske saidPositive earnings momentum is ahead, while …
- (PLX AI) – Sinch shares were up 7% in Stockholm after analysts at Danske Bank resumed coverage with a buy rating and SEK 130 price target.
- Sinch is past the trough in organic gross profit growth, Danske said
- Positive earnings momentum is ahead, while in the long term growth should accelerate because of the company's market position and recent acquisitions: Danske
