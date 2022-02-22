Medtronic Sees Q4 Revenue Growth 5.5%, Adj. EPS $1.56-1.58
- (PLX AI) – Medtronic Q3 revenue USD 7,800 million.
- Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.37
- Q3 EPS USD 1.1
- The company expects fourth quarter organic revenue growth of approximately 5.5%, in line with consensus
- The company expects fourth quarter non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.56 to $1.58, which includes a neutral to slightly positive impact from foreign currency based on recent rates
