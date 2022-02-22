checkAd

Jungheinrich Gets Contract for New Warehouse for V-Zug

(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich builds new automated high-bay warehouse for V-Zug.Building expected to go into operation at the end of 2023 Jungheinrich is supplying racking, two stacker cranes, the conveyor and control technology and the WMS (Warehouse …

  • (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich builds new automated high-bay warehouse for V-Zug.
  • Building expected to go into operation at the end of 2023
  • Jungheinrich is supplying racking, two stacker cranes, the conveyor and control technology and the WMS (Warehouse Management System) as part of the project

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 35,32, was eine Steigerung von +5,00% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  20   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Jungheinrich Gets Contract for New Warehouse for V-Zug (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich builds new automated high-bay warehouse for V-Zug.Building expected to go into operation at the end of 2023 Jungheinrich is supplying racking, two stacker cranes, the conveyor and control technology and the WMS (Warehouse …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Invests in Capton Energy JV for Solar, Smart Infrastructure
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Norsk Hydro Says Albras to Resume Normal Operations in Q4
BioNTech, Medigene to Collaborate in Cancer Research
RWE Wins 10-Year Service Contract at London Array Offshore Wind Farm
Leifheit 2021 Revenue EUR 288 Million; Says Rising Costs Continue to Pose Challenge
Telefonica Deutschland Extends CEO Haas Contract Until 2025
Adesso Boosts Stake in Material.One AG to 53.4% from 30%
Norske Skog CEO Buys 10,000 Shares
Kambi CEO Exercises Options to Buy Another 22,500 shares.
Titel
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
QuantumScape Expects $800 Million in Liquidity by End of 2022
NVIDIA Q4 Earnings Smash Consensus; Q1 Revenue Outlook Below Expectations
Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
Hexagon Purus Sells Shares to Raise NOK 600 Million
DuPont Sells Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 Billion
Hexagon Composites Falls 5% on Soft Guidance, Higher Costs
Siemens Invests in Capton Energy JV for Solar, Smart Infrastructure
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform