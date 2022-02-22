Jungheinrich Gets Contract for New Warehouse for V-Zug
(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich builds new automated high-bay warehouse for V-Zug.Building expected to go into operation at the end of 2023 Jungheinrich is supplying racking, two stacker cranes, the conveyor and control technology and the WMS (Warehouse …
- (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich builds new automated high-bay warehouse for V-Zug.
- Building expected to go into operation at the end of 2023
- Jungheinrich is supplying racking, two stacker cranes, the conveyor and control technology and the WMS (Warehouse Management System) as part of the project
