Cummins Buys Meritor for $3.7 Billion
(PLX AI) – Cummins to acquire Meritor at $36.50 in cash per Meritor share.Cummins total transaction value of approximately $3.7 billionMeritor is a global leader of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for …
- (PLX AI) – Cummins to acquire Meritor at $36.50 in cash per Meritor share.
- Cummins total transaction value of approximately $3.7 billion
- Meritor is a global leader of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets
- The Board of Directors of Meritor has unanimously approved the agreement with Cummins and recommends that Meritor shareholders vote in favor of the transaction
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0