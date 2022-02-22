Siemens Gamesa Gets PSAs for 2 Offshore Wind Farms Totaling 1,440 MW
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa announces the signature of two Preferred Supplier Agreements for two offshore wind farm projects, with a capacity of 720 MW each project.Deals with Equinor and Polenergia for the MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III offshore …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa announces the signature of two Preferred Supplier Agreements for two offshore wind farm projects, with a capacity of 720 MW each project.
- Deals with Equinor and Polenergia for the MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III offshore wind farm projects, located in the Baltic Sea, with a capacity of 720 MW each project, including a service agreement
- The agreements remain subject to several conditions, including final investment decision by Equinor and Polenergia and required permitting, which are planned for 2024
