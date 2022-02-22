Caesars Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates; Adj. EBITDA Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Caesars Q4 revenue USD 2,600 million vs. estimate USD 2,590 million.Q4 net income USD -434 millionQ4 adjusted EBITDA USD 581 million vs. estimate USD 626 millionSays Caesars Sportsbook continues to exceed our expectations for new customer …
- (PLX AI) – Caesars Q4 revenue USD 2,600 million vs. estimate USD 2,590 million.
- Q4 net income USD -434 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 581 million vs. estimate USD 626 million
- Says Caesars Sportsbook continues to exceed our expectations for new customer registrations, deposits and market share, especially in recently launched jurisdictions
