Diamondback Energy 2022 Oil Production Guidance 218 - 222 MBO/d
- (PLX AI) – Diamondback Full year 2022 oil production guidance of 218 - 222 MBO/d (369 - 376 MBOE/d).
- Full year 2022 cash CAPEX guidance of $1.75 - $1.90 billion
- The Company expects to drill between 270 and 290 gross (248 – 267 net) wells and complete between 260 and 280 gross (240 – 258 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 10,200 feet in 2022
- Q1 2022 oil production guidance of 218 - 222 MBO/d (369 - 376 MBOE/d)
- Q1 2022 cash CAPEX guidance of $435 - $475 million
