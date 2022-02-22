Diamondback Energy 2022 Oil Production Guidance 218 - 222 MBO/d

(PLX AI) – Diamondback Full year 2022 oil production guidance of 218 - 222 MBO/d (369 - 376 MBOE/d).Full year 2022 cash CAPEX guidance of $1.75 - $1.90 billionThe Company expects to drill between 270 and 290 gross (248 – 267 net) wells and complete …

