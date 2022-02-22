Cadence Q4 Revenue Beats Consensus; Sees Growth in Q1 to $850-870 Million
(PLX AI) – Cadence Q4 revenue USD 773 million vs. estimate USD 757 millionQ4 net income USD 177 millionQ4 EBIT margin 36%Outlook Q1 revenue USD 850-870 millionOutlook Q1 EBIT margin 30-31%
